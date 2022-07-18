Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

The Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) has disclosed the names of areas that will experience an hour-long load shedding on Tuesday.

In a notification issued today (18 July), Desco also mentioned the area-wise timing for load shedding.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Monday (18 July) announced that one hour long countrywide load shedding will begin from tomorrow to reduce energy subsidy.

In addition, the government has decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants -- which provide some 2.79% of the country's electricity -- currently in operation across the country until further notice.

To save electricity, the government is also planning to reduce office hours and introduce virtual office, said State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain today.

List of areas and timing of load shedding below: