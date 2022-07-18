Govt mulls reducing office hours, introducing virtual office: Farhad

The government is planning to reduce office hours and introduce virtual office to save electricity, said State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain today.

He made the disclosure soon after the Prime Minister's Office issued several instructions on reducing use of electricity.

The government has decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants -- which provide some 2.79% of the country's electricity -- currently in operation across the country until further notice.

It has also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

"The moves come aiming to reduce the government's expenditure in power generation. Plants using diesel to produce electricity will suspend operations from today," said Energy Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury while addressing the media on Monday (18 July).

"This will create a shortage of 1,000-1,500MW of electricity. Area-wise load-shedding will be in place for 1-2 hours every day," he added.

Comparing the current crisis with a "war-like situation" he said, "Shops will have to close down at 8pm."

"Stern action will be taken against those defying these directives. The use of ACs in mosques has been barred. Government office hours will be shortened and meetings will be held online," he further said.

