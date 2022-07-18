One-hour load shedding to hit between 5pm and 11pm daily across country: Nasrul

Load shedding will occur for one hour between 5pm and 11pm daily during the next one week in every areas across the country, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"After a week of observation, the amount of load shedding may be increased or decreased from the next week," he told the media in a briefing at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

"Shutting down diesel-run power plants and keeping petrol pumps closed for a day every week will reduce fuel import by 20%," he said.

Earlier in the day, the government decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants -- which provide some 2.79% of the country's electricity -- currently in operation across the country until further notice.

It has also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the government is planning to reduce office hours and introduce virtual office to save electricity.

Addressing the media, Energy Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, said, "The moves come aiming to reduce the government's expenditure in power generation. Plants using diesel to produce electricity will suspend operations from today (18 July).

"This will create a shortage of 1,000-1,500MW of electricity. Area-wise load-shedding will be in place for 1-2 hours every day."

Comparing the current crisis with a "war-like situation" he said, "Shops will have to close down at 8pm.

"Stern action will be taken against those defying these directives. The use of ACs in mosques has been barred. Government office hours will be shortened and meetings will be held online."

Echoing the same, State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, said, "Customers will be notified in advance about the load shedding schedule. Steps will be taken so that vehicles use less fuel.

"These measures, forced by the Russia-Ukraine War, are not long-term. We have to be cost-effective. Industries and businesses are priorities when it comes to electricity supply. The decisions will come into effect from tomorrow."

Dhaka, along with the rest of the country, is now bracing for more frequent power cuts. Power generation has decreased by an average of 2,000MW per day.