IMED revises report on power sector following news coverage

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) has revised its recently published research report on the power sector after several media outlets, including The Business Standard, covered the report.

Several parts have been removed and some words rephrased, trimming the report to 52 pages from 58.

The previous report has been removed from IMED's website and replaced with the revised version.

While reviewing various issues of the power sector, the report, published on the IMED website, criticised the model of capacity charge and the indemnity law.

The first version of the report had a part detailing the problems and prospects of the power sector and technology transition.

In that part, the IMED referred to the capacity charge as a "model for looting" and recommended steps to reform the sector, saying it is "budget draining".

In the original report, it was also said that the per unit price of electricity and expenditure model cannot be questioned because of this indemnity.

The first report further highlighted that the Independent Power Producers (IPP) agreements, which require payments in dollars, are a significant drain for the power sector.

It was also pointed out that energy wastage in power generation cannot be stopped by reducing industrial power bills, stopping energy unfriendly captives and prioritising plants with energy efficiency above 40% and plant factor above 60%.

The revised version omits all these.

Besides, some words and language have been changed in some chapters and some changes have been made in the recommendations.

For instance, the revised report omits some anti-corruption measures recommended against project officials for delays in project implementation.