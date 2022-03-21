Gas tariff hike: 4-day public hearing begins 

Energy

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

Gas tariff hike: 4-day public hearing begins 

BERC will not make any rash decisions in this regard, says its Chairman Md Abdul Jalil

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 01:09 pm
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

A four-day public hearing on the proposed gas tariff hike of 117% at the retail level began on Monday.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is holding the hearing to listen to the arguments from the stakeholders in the gas sector.

All the sessions of the hearing – from 10am to 5pm every day till Thursday – will be held at the BIAM Auditorium in Dhaka till Thursday.

As per the gas distributors' proposals submitted back in January, the monthly gas price for a double burner will increase to Tk2,100 from the existing Tk975, while the price for a single burner will rise to Tk2,000 from the current Tk925.

Hearing on the proposals made by state-owned Petrobangla and Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) are being discussed today (21 March).

At the beginning of the hearing, BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said that the regulatory body will not make any rash decisions in this regard.

Petrobangla proposed to hike gas prices to increase its revenue allocation for purchasing gas from public and international companies as well as import LNG from abroad.

Meanwhile, the proposals made by Sundarban Gas Company and Pashchimanchal Gas Company will be heard on Tuesday, Titas Gas and Bakhrabad Gas companies on Wednesday, and Jalalabad Gas and  Karnaphuli Gas companies on Thursday.  

After the conclusion of the hearing, the watchdog body will announce its decision within 90 days.

Official sources said Petrobangla and its seven subsidiary bodies submitted the proposals to raise gas prices at the bulk and retail levels following the directive of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

For the last several months, the Energy Division has been under pressure from the finance ministry to collect more revenues by raising gas prices to offset subsidies in the energy sector.

A member of the BERC said Petrobangla currently imports only 5% of its daily consumption from a highly volatile international spot market where it has to buy gas at higher prices.

It imports its 20% gas from two international companies under long-term contracts where prices are static.

"If the local production is raised by 5%, then the country will not need to import the 5% gas from volatile markets at a higher price and finally it would not have to raise the gas price at the retail level," he added.

Normally, the Petrobangla supplies 2,700-3,000 million cubic feet (mmcfd) gas per day of which 2,300mmcfd is produced locally while 600mmcfd is imported as LNG.

Of this imported 600mmcfd, 150mmcfd is imported from the spot market at a variable price between $10 and $30 per unit.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / gas price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

50m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

2h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

2h | Panorama
Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

15h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

17h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

17h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh