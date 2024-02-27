Gas supply to remain off for 15 hrs in parts of Dhaka tomorrow

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 04:45 pm

Gas supply to remain off for 15 hrs in parts of Dhaka tomorrow

Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected
Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 15 hours tomorrow (28 February) for emergency works in the gas pipeline.

According to the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Mogbazar, Noyatola, Modhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtoli, Greenway, Peyarabagh and Eskaton from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

The pipeline will be relocated tomorrow under the utility replacement or removal project within the Dhaka Elevated Expressway route alignment.

There may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time, said a Titas press release issued on Tuesday (27 February).

Titas Gas authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titus is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.

 

