Gas supply to be suspended for 8 hours on Monday at Kataban, Science Lab areas

The supply of gas will be suspended for 8 hours in the capital's Kataban, Science Laboratory and adjacent areas on Monday (31 July) for emergency replacement and removal of gas pipelines.

"Gas supply to residential and commercial customers will be stopped on Monday from 10am to 6pm for a total of 8 hours from Bata Signal to Gawsia and on both sides of the road from Kataban to Science Laboratory intersection and on the east side of the road from Gawsia to Science Laboratory intersection," Titas Gas Transmission and Company said in a circular on Sunday (30 July).

Besides, there may be low gas pressure in the surrounding area at this time, the company said,

Titas authorities apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the customers.