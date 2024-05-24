Gas reserves found in another Kailashtila well, 21mmcf gas being extracted daily

Energy

Debashish Debu
24 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 06:31 pm

Related News

Gas reserves found in another Kailashtila well, 21mmcf gas being extracted daily

With the latest addition, gas reserves have been found in at least four wells in the district in the last seven months, according to the state-owned Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) that controls the Kailashtila gas field.

Debashish Debu
24 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 06:31 pm
A view of the Kailashtilla Gas Field. Photo: Collected
A view of the Kailashtilla Gas Field. Photo: Collected

New gas reserves have been found in another well in the Kailashtila Gas Field in Sylhet.

With the latest addition, gas reserves have been found in at least four wells in the district in the last seven months, according to the state-owned Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) that controls the Kailashtila gas field.

"Bapex started digging the Kailashtila Well-8 from January last year. Gas has been found at a depth of 3,440 to 55,000 feet in the well.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Now 21 million cubic feet of gas is being experimentally extracted daily," said SGFL Managing Director Mizanur Rahman.

He said full-fledged gas extraction from the well is expected to begin within three months.

According to SGFL sources, authorities began to dig the Well-8 in 2023 under a new initiative at a cost of Tk150 crore.

At present, nearly 100 mmcf of gas is being added to the national grid from the wells controlled by SGFL. Authorities expect that the gas extraction from the wells under SGFL will reach 150mmcf once the ongoing projects are complete.

If all the required works can be completed within 2025, the amount of gas extracted from the wells in Sylhet will reach 250mmcf, sources said.

Earlier on 27 January, new gas reserves were found in Well-2 of Rashidpur Gas Field, which is also controlled by SGFL. The well had 157 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

Prior to that, on 26 November, 50 bcf of gas reserves were found in Well-10 of Haripur Gas Field, the oldest gas field in the country.

On 22 November last year, 7 mmcf of gas reserves were found in Kailashtila Gas Field's Well-2.

Bangladesh / Top News

Kailashtila gas field / Bangladesh / Gas Reserves

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

6h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

8h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

19h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

20h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

21h | Videos