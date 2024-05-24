Gas reserves found in another Kailashtila well, 21mmcf gas being extracted daily

New gas reserves have been found in another well in the Kailashtila Gas Field in Sylhet.

With the latest addition, gas reserves have been found in at least four wells in the district in the last seven months, according to the state-owned Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) that controls the Kailashtila gas field.

"Bapex started digging the Kailashtila Well-8 from January last year. Gas has been found at a depth of 3,440 to 55,000 feet in the well.

"Now 21 million cubic feet of gas is being experimentally extracted daily," said SGFL Managing Director Mizanur Rahman.

He said full-fledged gas extraction from the well is expected to begin within three months.

According to SGFL sources, authorities began to dig the Well-8 in 2023 under a new initiative at a cost of Tk150 crore.

At present, nearly 100 mmcf of gas is being added to the national grid from the wells controlled by SGFL. Authorities expect that the gas extraction from the wells under SGFL will reach 150mmcf once the ongoing projects are complete.

If all the required works can be completed within 2025, the amount of gas extracted from the wells in Sylhet will reach 250mmcf, sources said.

Earlier on 27 January, new gas reserves were found in Well-2 of Rashidpur Gas Field, which is also controlled by SGFL. The well had 157 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

Prior to that, on 26 November, 50 bcf of gas reserves were found in Well-10 of Haripur Gas Field, the oldest gas field in the country.

On 22 November last year, 7 mmcf of gas reserves were found in Kailashtila Gas Field's Well-2.