Gas from Bhola will be supplied to Dhaka, other parts as CNG: State minister

In a first for Bangladesh, gas extracted from the Bhola gas fields will be converted into compressed natural gas (CNG) and supplied to Dhaka and other parts of the country for industry usage, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (21 December).

The state minister made the disclosure after inaugurating a pre-compressed gas transport project of the Intraco Refuelling Station PLC at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on the day.

"This gas will be used in the industry primarily by bringing it in the form of CNG through cars. In addition, a gas pipeline will be built from Bhola to Barishal in future, and from there, a transmission line will go to Khulna. The southwestern and eastern regions of the country will also be covered by this gas," he said on the occasion.

According to Hamid, this is the first time gas will be transported as CNG using cars in Bangladesh. The method is practised in many countries of the world.

"The cost will be cheaper than [transporting gas] using a pipeline. Gas can be supplied in this way at a lower cost and faster than the supplying through a pipeline.

"Long-term and short-term plans have already been developed for using gas from Bhola. Once the short-term plan is complete, we will move on to implement the long-term one," he added.

The state minister further said supplying Bhola's gas to residential customers at the local level is being discussed as well.

"The gas is already being supplied to the industry. I hope that the resident will get it too," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday (21 December), the state-owned Sundarban Gas Company Ltd said gas from three Bhola fields will be transported to gas-starved industrial zones around the capital from today.

Private company Intraco Refuelling Station will supply the gas, The Business Standard reported on the day.

The energy and mineral resources secretary will inaugurate the delivery of the gas in cylinders to customers, said Md Salahuddin, general manager (Planning and Development) at Sundarban Gas Company.

Salahuddin said Intraco will initially supply around 5 million cubic feet of gas per day to factories, particularly those in Gazipur and its adjoining areas, where piped-gas pressure remains low.

Intraco Managing Director Riyad Ali said, "We have already completed successful tests. Preparations have been made for the official opening [of the gas supply] from Thursday. Graphics Textile Ltd will receive the gas as the first client."

Industries will have to pay Tk47.6 for each unit of gas, whereas the current rate for industrial gas stands at Tk30 per unit. Intraco will receive Tk30.5 per unit for retailing the gas.

Shipping gas from Bhola marks the country's first-ever instance of transporting stranded gas from one region to another for consumption.