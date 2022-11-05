Dhaka South to suffer gas shortage this week

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 11:44 am

Gas supply in parts of Dhaka South City Corporation may suffer disruption or low pressure due to inspection work of the Bakhrabad-Siddhirganj gas transmission pipeline, said Titas Gas authority.

Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) will conduct Intelligent Pigging, an inspection technique propelled through a pipeline to gather data on the presence and location of corrosion or other irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe, in the 60-kilometre high-pressure gas pipeline.  

According to a Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited notification issued today, the 30-inch diameter pipeline inspection work will take place between 6-12 November.

"Southern areas of Dhaka metropolis - including Jinjira, Keraniganj, Meghnaghat, Sonargaon, Haripur, Narayanganj, Fatulla and Munshiganj - that falls within the area of Titas gas service may experience an inconvenience during the period," the statement added.

