Coal coming to feed hungry power plants 

Energy

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 11:11 pm

Related News

Coal coming to feed hungry power plants 

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 11:11 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Fuel crisis at coal-fired power plants is likely to ease as the power plants started to receive the shipments from the suppliers, thanks to all-out efforts of the authorities concerned to ensure coal imports.

Despite a shortage of dollar, power plants started to receive coal supply deliveries from earlier contracts. A shipment of 26,620 tonnes of Indonesian coal reached the Mongla Port on Saturday for the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat.

On the other hand, Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant is also expecting a coal shipment by June 25 under a fresh letter of credit as its two units shut down one after another for want of coal.  

Other coal-based power plants that are still in the trial production state are also preparing to supply to the grid as their pre-commissioning coal is on the way.  

Although the situation marked some improvement in Dhaka during the weekend over light rain in places, load-shedding for a longer period -- even for hours -- is reported from other districts and countryside.

As power supply declined and load-shedding worsened, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid on 4 June had assured the situation would improve in two weeks, saying that inadequate supply of coal and gas is "only temporary."

Payra plant to resume by 26 June

Country's biggest coal power generation facility, Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant, closed down on June 5 temporarily due to coal shortage as a result of import payment delay over dollar crisis.

Before the generation suspension, two units of the plant were supplying around 1,200MW electricity per hour each day.

The plant requires around 10,000 tonnes of coal each day to run at full capacity.

As the plant could not clear the previous import bill and open new LCs in April, it had to suspend one unit on 25 May and the other on 5 June.

Shah Abdul Moula, plant manager at Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Limited, the owner and operating company of the Payra Power Plant, said that they are now expecting a shipment of 37,000 tonnes of coal by 25 June.

"We hope the plant will resume production from 26 June. And as per the shipment schedule, we would be able to continue production in the next month as well," he said.

Rampal to run regular production  

At a time when electricity demand soared due to the scorching summer heat, the 1st unit of Rampal Thermal Power Plant shut down twice in January and April over coal shortage.

Now the plant is in a position to continue its production with the minimum coal it has in stock and more to arrive.

On Saturday (10 June) morning, a ship unloaded 26,620 tonne of coal at the Mongla Port for the Rampal Thermal Power Plant. 

Anwarul Azim, Deputy General Manager at Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) told The Business Standard that at present the plant has around 46,000 tonnes of coal in stock.

"Besides, LC of another 48,000 tonnes has been opened which will come later on," he said.

At present, the plant has been supplying around 370MW per day. Its daily coal requirement is around 3,000 tonnes, he added.

SS Power resumes on June 18   

Though supply from India's Adani Group rose to over 1000MW, including 300MW from the trial run of the coal-based company's second unit, coal shortage forced local S Alam Group's coal-based 1320 MW Banshkhali power plant to shut down its pre-commissioning test production.

Prior to its closure, the Banshkhali power plant was supplying 300 to 375 MW of electricity to the national grid on a trial basis.

Md Faizur Rahman, site project manager and Deputy Project Director of SS Power, said that their plant would be ready again as they are expecting a shipment of coal by 18 June.

Besides these developments, Barishal 307MW plant, owned by Barishal Electric Power Company Limited, is also supplying electricity at full capacity.

Infograph / Top News

coal / Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

12h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

16h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

1d | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

11h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

13h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA