Chinese ship reaches Mongla with over 26,000 tonne of coal for Rampal power plant

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chinese cargo ship "MV Zhe Hai" has reached Mongla Port carrying coal for the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagherhat. On Saturday (10 June) morning, it unloaded 26,620 tonne of coal at the port. 

The ship had departed from Indonesia for Bangladesh on 21 May. The unloaded coal is being transferred to the power plant's dedicated jetty using lighter/coaster ships.

According to Toggi Shipping and Logistics Limited's (TSLL) Assistant Manager Khondkar Riyaazul Haque, MV Zhe Hai's local shipping agent, the coal-laden Chinese ship arrived at the 11th anchorage of the Pussur Channel, Harbaria, around 5am this morning.

S Alam Group's Banshkhali power plant shut down due to coal shortage

The unloading of coal from the ship and transportation work started shortly after, the TSLL assistant manager added.

Previously, on 16 May, the Bangladeshi flag-bearing vessel MV Boshundhara Empress arrived at Mongla Port carrying 30,000 tonne of coal, and on 29 May, MV Boshundhara Majesty arrived with 30,500 tonne of coal for the Rampal power plant.

The Payra Thermal Power Plant was shut down on 5 June, and the Bhashkhali Thermal Power Plant was also shut down yesterday due to an acute coal crisis.

Bangladesh / Power and Energy / MV Zhe Hai / Rampal Power plant / powerplant / Load Shedding

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

