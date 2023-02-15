60,000 litres of oil spilled as train derailed in Chattogram

About 60,000 litres of diesel was spilled after two wagons of an oil train derailed at Railway Goods Port Yard (CGPY) in Chattogram.

The accident occurred around 7pm on Wednesday (15 February) in front of CGPY-01 in Halisahar area of the city.

The train was on its way to Dhaka after loading oil from a depot located in Patenga area of the city. The train derailed while entering the yard.

The train was carrying oil of state-owned oil distribution companies Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna Oil.

CGPY master Abdul Malek told The Business Standard that each of the two wagons had 30,000 litres of oil. The oil from the wagons has spilled into a nearby canal through the drain on the side of the yard. He also said that a rescue train has reached the spot. Rescue work will begin shortly.