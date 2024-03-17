Dhaka-Ctg rail link snapped as Bijoy Express train derails in Cumilla

Transport

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 08:26 pm

Many suffered light injuries in the incident in Cumilla&#039;s Nangalkot on Sunday (17 March). Photo: TBS
Many suffered light injuries in the incident in Cumilla's Nangalkot on Sunday (17 March). Photo: TBS

At least eight carriages of the Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express derailed in Cumilla's Nangalkot today (17 March) as extreme heat caused the track to bend.

The incident has temporarily suspended train operations from Chattogram to Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chandpur. However, services from Dhaka to Chattogram remain unaffected.

"We primarily suspect the extreme heat caused the rail line to bend, which caused the derailment of eight carriages of Bijoy Express near Tezer Bazar, adjacent to Hasanpur Railway Station in Nangalkot at around 2:00pm today," Liakat Ali Mojumdar, the upper assistant engineer (track) of the railway, told The Business Standard.

The train was coming from Chattogram, he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hasanpur Railway Station Master Mahmudul Hasan Sohag said no relief train arrived at the site as of 7:30pm. 

An investigation committee has been formed to look into the incident, said the official.

Murad Ullah Bahar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Laksam Railway Police Station, said, "Many suffered light injuries in the incident. However, the number of injured is yet to be ascertained.

"The Nangalkot's upazila nirbahi officer, police station in-charge, and the chairman are present at the spot. We searched the entire train. No one was killed."

Jahangir Hossain, general manager of Railway Eastern Zone, could not be reached over phone for comment despite multiple attempts. 

