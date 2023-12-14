Train operations resume on Dhaka-Mymensingh route after 24 hours

Train services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed one day after the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express derailed on a segment of the Joydebpur-Mymensingh railway line, which was reportedly tampered with by saboteurs.

Normal service resumed around 3am on Thursday, said Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, divisional manager (Dhaka) at Bangladesh Railway, reports bdnew24.

"The damaged carriages were taken towards Dhaka after services resumed. Later, Bhawal, Balaka Commuter, and Teesta Express trains resumed operations in phases," he added.

On Wednesday, a train in Gazipur derailed, causing seven compartments, including the engine, to go off the tracks. This incident resulted in the death of one person and left several others injured.

The derailment damaged over 600 feet of railway tracks along the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route.