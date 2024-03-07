6 gas distribution companies' outstanding bills reach Tk25,000cr: Nasrul

Energy

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 06:32 pm

Related News

6 gas distribution companies' outstanding bills reach Tk25,000cr: Nasrul

TBS Report
07 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 06:32 pm
A file photo of State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
A file photo of State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

Six gas distribution companies in the country collectively have an outstanding amount of over Tk25,000 crore from customers as of January, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"In case of delayed payments of bills, the gas supply to government institutions should be disconnected," Nasrul said while inaugurating the data centre of the prepaid gas meter installation project in the areas under Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) in Chattogram on Wednesday (6 March). 

He further instructed the relevant authorities to initiate efforts to swiftly recover the outstanding bills.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The state minister declared that new gas connections will only be sanctioned at government-approved locations. 

He also directed the authorities to disconnect any unplanned connections.

Petrobangla Chairman Janendranath Sarkar and Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Managing Director Mohammad Saqlain were present among others.

Top News

Gas distribution / outstanding bills / Nasrul Hamid / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh, which already has two safari parks, has started contemplating its third one in a remote bordering tropical forest. But there are other, more effective ways of wildlife conservation. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Beyond safari parks: Rethinking conservation investment in Bangladesh

45m | Earth
A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

10h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

8h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

China-Maldives-India fight is going to create a new crisis?

China-Maldives-India fight is going to create a new crisis?

2h | Videos
Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

Burnt sugar lava of S Alam Sugar Mill in Karnaphuli river

3h | Videos
Is Real Madrid the greatest club ever?

Is Real Madrid the greatest club ever?

1h | Videos
Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

Nikki Haley ends nomination bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden rematch

4h | Videos