6 gas distribution companies' outstanding bills reach Tk25,000cr: Nasrul

A file photo of State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

Six gas distribution companies in the country collectively have an outstanding amount of over Tk25,000 crore from customers as of January, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"In case of delayed payments of bills, the gas supply to government institutions should be disconnected," Nasrul said while inaugurating the data centre of the prepaid gas meter installation project in the areas under Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) in Chattogram on Wednesday (6 March).

He further instructed the relevant authorities to initiate efforts to swiftly recover the outstanding bills.

The state minister declared that new gas connections will only be sanctioned at government-approved locations.

He also directed the authorities to disconnect any unplanned connections.

Petrobangla Chairman Janendranath Sarkar and Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Managing Director Mohammad Saqlain were present among others.