461 upazilas brought under 100% electricity coverage: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said 461 upazilas of the country have been brought under 100% electricity coverage.

As a result, it has been possible to bring more than 99.5% of the people of the country under the 100% electrification scheme.

Nasrul Hamid made the statement in response to a question from reserved women's seat Member of Parliament (MP) Mamta Hena at Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday.

Nasrul said, "Except for some remote off-grid areas in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, a roadmap is being formulated and implemented to ensure 100% electrification of the grid and off-grid entities during the Mujib Barsha."

The state minister said 56.42% of the electricity generated in the country has been used in the residential sector, 10.56% in the commercial sector and 28.40% in the industrial sector in the 2020-21 financial year.

Considering the development of the power sector and the growing demand for electricity in the future, the target of 24,000 MW of power generation capacity was set to be achieved by 2021.

In the last 12 years, the target has been achieved by increasing the capacity to 25,235 MW including captive and renewable energy, the minister added.