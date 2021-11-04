12kg LPG cylinder price up by Tk54

Consumers will have to pay an additional Tk54 for each 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder from private companies as the government has increased LPG price by Tk4.5 per kg.

A 12kg cylinder, the price of which was hiked to Tk1,259 last month, now will cost Tk1,313.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced the new prices in a press conference on Thursday.

Private operators previously were at liberty to set their prices on their own. But on 12 April this year, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission determined and set the price for LPG for the first time, both for the public and private sector.

Currently, the country consumes around 11 lakh tonnes of LPG each year as the usage ranges from cooking to refuelling vehicles. Some 28 private operators are fulfilling around 98% of the total demand.