Prices of meat, chicken and egg rise on Friday

The prices of meat, chicken, and egg are in upward trends while prices of vegetables, potato and onion decreased in the kitchen market of the capital on Friday (22 March).

Visiting different kitchen markets including Karwan Bazar, Mohakhai, Rampura, and Malibagh, the correspondent observed that prices of beef and chicken increased by Tk20-50 per kg in the capital.

Beef selling between Tk 700 to 800 per kg on Friday saw an increase by Tk50 per kg than other days of the last week. Mutton and goat meat were selling at Tk1050 to 1150 per kg, which saw an increase of Tk50 per kg.

The price of broiler chicken has also increased, it was being sold at Tk230 per kg, which was selling between Tk190-200 3 days ago. Apart from this, the price of Sonali chicken has also increased and is now being sold at Tk340 per kg.

Similarly, cock chicken is being sold at Tk360-370 per kg, layer chicken at Tk300 per kg, and indigenous (desi) chicken at Tk650 to Tk700 per kg.

The traders of the sector said that prices of chicken increased due to price hikes of chicken food and broiler chicks.

The prices of almost all vegetables decreased, but prices of newly arrived seasonal vegetables like drum sticks, string beans, and bitter gourd are higher and selling between Tk100 -180 per kg based on quality.

Vegetables like brinjal and others were selling between Tk40 -50 per kg, bottle gourd, ash gourd, and cauliflower at Tk40-60 per piece.

Onion is selling between Tk40 -60 per kg, garlic Tk180-250, and ginger at Tk200-280 per kg based on quality.

Egg prices increased by Tk5-10 per dozen and a dozen brown eggs at Tk145, egg duck at Tk70 per hali (four piece), and egg of home-rearing hens sold at Tk80 per hali (four pieces).

The prices of other kitchen items remained unchanged this week.