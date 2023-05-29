EMF seeks cooperation of MoFA for inviting foreign observers

Bangladesh

UNB
29 May, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 06:44 pm

UNB
29 May, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 06:44 pm
The Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) has sought cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to invite more than hundred foreign observers including European Union countries to monitor the 12th parliamentary election.

A six-member delegation led by Election Monitoring Forum Chairman Professor Abed Ali exchanged views with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

At that time, they discussed various issues including inviting foreign observers, free monitoring opportunities, ensuring security, visa complications and cooperation of Bangladesh missions abroad in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Adviser of Election Monitoring Forum and former Election Commissioner Brigadier General Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury (retired), Chairman Prof Mohammad Abed Ali, and directors of the forum were present at the meeting.

