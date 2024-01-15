Emergency helpline 333 to be launched for price complaints: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 05:40 pm

State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, at the ministry on 15 Jan. Photo: UNB
State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, at the ministry on 15 Jan. Photo: UNB

In a move to empower consumers, the Bangladesh government is set to introduce an emergency helpline, 333, enabling citizens to report overpriced products in local markets and supermarkets. 

State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, announced this initiative on Monday during a program at the ministry.

This helpline is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency in commodity pricing. Alongside the helpline, a user-friendly website will be launched, offering real-time information on the prices of essential goods. This digital platform, designed for ease of use, will allow consumers to check the standard prices of essential commodities with just one click.

"Scheduled to be operational by 31 January, the helpline will offer eight distinct services. Consumers can swiftly report any discrepancies in commodity pricing, and immediate actions will be taken to address these concerns," said State Minister Palak.

The website will be regularly updated by the Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, and other relevant bodies to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

In response to queries about directives from the national leadership, Palak referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instruction for government officials to remain vigilant. 

The prime minister emphasised keeping commodity prices within affordable limits, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting the government's commitment to consumer welfare and market stability.

 

