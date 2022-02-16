Two more land in jail over elephant death in Sherpur

Crime

UNB
16 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

Two more land in jail over elephant death in Sherpur

UNB
16 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 11:34 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A forest court has sent two more accused to jail in a case filed over the killing of an endangered Asian elephant by electrocution last November in Sreebardi upazila.

Senior judicial magistrate Md Shariful Islam Khan remanded in judicial custody Amir Uddin, 52, son of late Abdur Razzak, and Ashraful Islam, 35, son of Md Abdur Rahman, after they surrendered in the court and sought bail on Tuesday.

Earlier, the court sent to judicial custody two other accused in the case, Somej Uddin, 44, and Md Shajalal Mia, 41, after they had surrendered and appealed for bail.

With this, all the four accused in the first case filed by the forest department for killing the elephant are now in jail.

On 9 November, an elephant got electrocuted and died while searching for food after being trapped in electrified GI wires installed by local farmers around their vegetable farming lands at Sonajhuri Hillock in the upazila.

On 11 November, in a first for the district, the forest department of Sreebardi upazila in Sherpur filed a case against four people.

In charge of the Balijuri range, Rabiul Islam filed the case under the Wild Life Act at the Sreebardi court, followed by a general diary lodged at the Sreebardi police station. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Elephant / Elephant killing / sherpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

1h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

20h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

1d | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

16h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

16h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

16h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director