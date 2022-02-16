Two more land in jail over elephant death in Sherpur

A forest court has sent two more accused to jail in a case filed over the killing of an endangered Asian elephant by electrocution last November in Sreebardi upazila.

Senior judicial magistrate Md Shariful Islam Khan remanded in judicial custody Amir Uddin, 52, son of late Abdur Razzak, and Ashraful Islam, 35, son of Md Abdur Rahman, after they surrendered in the court and sought bail on Tuesday.

Earlier, the court sent to judicial custody two other accused in the case, Somej Uddin, 44, and Md Shajalal Mia, 41, after they had surrendered and appealed for bail.

With this, all the four accused in the first case filed by the forest department for killing the elephant are now in jail.

On 9 November, an elephant got electrocuted and died while searching for food after being trapped in electrified GI wires installed by local farmers around their vegetable farming lands at Sonajhuri Hillock in the upazila.

On 11 November, in a first for the district, the forest department of Sreebardi upazila in Sherpur filed a case against four people.

In charge of the Balijuri range, Rabiul Islam filed the case under the Wild Life Act at the Sreebardi court, followed by a general diary lodged at the Sreebardi police station.