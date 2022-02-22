Illegal occupants of forest involved with elephant killing: Report

Environment

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

Illegal occupants of forest involved with elephant killing: Report

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
A herd of migratory elephants in Gazni, Sherpur. Photo: Monirul H. Khan
A herd of migratory elephants in Gazni, Sherpur. Photo: Monirul H. Khan

The illegal occupants who grabbed more than half of the forest of Panerchhara and Dhoapalong range in the South portion of Cox's Bazar forest department were found directly involved with the killing of the elephants, a report said. 

The report made 11-point recommendations including judicial probe and punishment of the perpetrators to save the forest and wildlife.

The report prepared following a shadow investigation on the recent unnatural death of elephants across the country was disclosed at a press conference on Tuesday at the Stamford University auditorium in the capital.  

Bangladesh Prokriti Sangrokkhon Jote (BNCA), a platform of 33 environmental organisations, prepared the report.

In his presentation, BNCA convenor and environment scientist Ahmad Kamruzzaman said that more than half of the 13,065 acres of forest land at Panerchhara and Dhoapalong ranges in the South portion of the Cox's Bazar forestry was illegally occupied. But the forest department shows the occupied area only as 1202 acres.

Besides, several development activities under the public and private initiative are going on around that part of the forest which has destroyed the movement corridors and natural habitat of elephants confining about 40 elephants in 100 acres of the forest.

The brutal behaviour of people with wildlife surfaced in 2021. The rate of deforestation, grabbing of the rivers and canals and environmental pollution has increased alarmingly, the report said.

It further added that as many as 34 elephants died in 2021.

Professor Kamruzzaman said human beings have entered the movement corridors of the elephants, the elephants have not intruded into the human settlements. The forest department has completely failed to protect the elephants. The lack of activities of the forest department to protect the forest and wildlife cannot be supported.     

Top News

Elephant killing / Illegal occupants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

8h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

10h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

11h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

11m | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

2h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business