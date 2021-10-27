Election Commission orders withdrawal of Sreenagar OC

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hedayatul Islam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Munshiganj's Sreenagar Police Station, was withdrawn on Wednesday following instructions of the Election Commission.

Munshiganj District Election Officer Bashir Ahmed confirmed the information in a press statement.

 "The OC was withdrawn by an order sent from the Election Commission Secretariat in Dhaka, not by the Munshiganj Election Office. However, no candidate has filed a complaint against the OC," Bashir said.

 Md Kamruzzaman, OC (Investigation) of Sreenagar Police Station, said, "OC Hedayatul Islam Bhuiyan has been attached to the district headquarters after the withdrawal from the UP election. He is not receiving any calls at this moment due to the unpleasant situation."

 Munshiganj District Superintendent of Police Abdul Momen said," Hedayatul was withdrawn after the Election Commission Office had received an order. However, I do not know the reason for the withdrawal order."

 

