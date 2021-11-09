Pre-polls violence: Now UP member candidate shot in Cox's Bazar 

A candidate for the post of member in the Union Parishad (UP) polls in Cox's Bazar was shot Monday night.

Wounded Rezaur Rahman, a member candidate for Ward No.3 of Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila's Pmkhali union, was admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

According to police sources, Rezaur was electioneering with some of his supporters near the Totok Khali area of the union.

At one point unknown assailants arrived on the scene riding a motorcycle and left after opening fire at him.

Although Rezaur blamed the shooting on a rival candidate, he did not specify who it was.

An uptick in violence centring the November 11 UP polls has been a worrying trend in the build-up.

On Friday, two brothers, both Awami League leaders, were shot in Cox's Bazar's Jhilangja union.

Kudrat Ullah Sikder, Awami League leader and member candidate for Ward No. 3 of the union, and his brother Jahirul Islam, Sramik League president of the district, were shot at 10pm.

The brothers were first rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital and then moved to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Jahirul died at the hospital Sunday, while Kudrat is still in critical condition.

