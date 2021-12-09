Another transgender candidate runs in UP election

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:46 pm

Related News

Another transgender candidate runs in UP election

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:46 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Another transgender person has become a candidate for the upcoming union parishad election in Isabpur union of Chirirbandar upazila, Dinajpur.

Sathi Sarker is contesting the election in the 3rd ward, consisting of wards 7, 8, and 9, for the member seats reserved for women.

Sathi submitted her nomination papers to the Chirirbandar upazila electoral officer Abdul Malek, on Thursday. Voters from the constituency were present at the time.

Sathi said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave us the right to be citizens of the country. Bangladesh is developing under her leadership, and I want to be part of this development."

"As a citizen of the country, I also have a responsibility to society. So, I want to work for the welfare of the people," Sathi added.

She said, "The people of the area requested me to become a candidate, and so I have come to submit my nomination papers."

Abdul Malek said, "Shathi Akter has submitted her nomination papers as a female voter and there are no legal barriers for her competing in the election."

Transgender Nazrul Islam Ritu, an independent candidate, has become union parishad chairman in Trilochonpur union of Jhenaidah's Kaliganj upazila in the third phase of UP elections.

Top News

Transgender / Hijra / Union Parishad Election / Third Gender

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study