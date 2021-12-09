Another transgender candidate runs in UP election

Another transgender person has become a candidate for the upcoming union parishad election in Isabpur union of Chirirbandar upazila, Dinajpur.

Sathi Sarker is contesting the election in the 3rd ward, consisting of wards 7, 8, and 9, for the member seats reserved for women.

Sathi submitted her nomination papers to the Chirirbandar upazila electoral officer Abdul Malek, on Thursday. Voters from the constituency were present at the time.

Sathi said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave us the right to be citizens of the country. Bangladesh is developing under her leadership, and I want to be part of this development."

"As a citizen of the country, I also have a responsibility to society. So, I want to work for the welfare of the people," Sathi added.

She said, "The people of the area requested me to become a candidate, and so I have come to submit my nomination papers."

Abdul Malek said, "Shathi Akter has submitted her nomination papers as a female voter and there are no legal barriers for her competing in the election."

Transgender Nazrul Islam Ritu, an independent candidate, has become union parishad chairman in Trilochonpur union of Jhenaidah's Kaliganj upazila in the third phase of UP elections.