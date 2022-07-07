Eid journey: Miseries as usual on roads

A 25km tailback was created on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway on Thursday. Photo: TBS

Holidaymakers' rush to head home started to pick up from the afternoon on Thursday, the last working day before the Eid-ul-Azha holidays begins.

People started to gather at the bus, train and launch terminals in the capital with their families putting additional pressure on Dhaka's public transport.

Nusrat Begum, a private employee, went to Gabtoli for a bus ticket for Rangpur right after wrapping up her office but could not get a ticket in two hours. She then settled for a seat in a microbus for Tk1200.

Many others faced a similar ordeal at other bus terminals in Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Gulistan.

The people in charge at the bus counter said usually Tk100-150 is charged extra for Eid-season tickets. However, it was seen that third parties were selling tickets charging even more than that in some places.

North-bound passengers who bought tickets in advance had to wait for 2-3 hours for their buses to start at the Gabtoli station.

Transport workers say the traffic at Dhaka-Tangail highways is to blame for this.

Hanif Paribahan's counter master Mohammad Zahir told The Business Standard that the number of passengers at the Gabtoli bus terminal was comparatively low this Eid because of the opening of Padma Bridge.

"Many people are now travelling through Sayedabad to avoid the hassle of crossing the ferry. However, passengers from the north are still using the same route," he said.

College student Saima, who was heading for Sirajganj, said "Eid celebration would be incomplete, if we cannot be with family and loved ones. So, I am going home accepting the suffering on the roads."

Passengers at the Mohakhali bus terminal started to increase from noon.

Sylhet-bound passengers found all the tickets were sold out while passengers from Mymensingh and Jamalpur complained they were being charged double the fare.

Mohammad Alamin, a second-year undergrad student of Dhaka College, said "On Eid-ul-Fitr, Rajib Paribahan's bus ticket for Jamalpur was Tk400 and they are asking Tk800."

Briefed on the matter, BRTA Executive Magistrate Mohammad Sajid Anwar said they have summoned the manager of Rajib Paribahan for an explanation on charging extra.

A long line of Mymensingh-bound passengers was seen in front of ENA Paribahan and the counter informed them that their buses were stuck in traffic.

Risky journey on train roofs

Many people failing to get train tickets decided to travel on train roofs despite the risks involved.

Passengers were seen on the rooftops of commuter trains at Kamalapur Railway Station on Thursday afternoon. However, no passengers were seen riding on the roof of intercity trains.

Elias, a Mymensingh-bound passenger, told The Business Standard that he climbed on the roof of the train as he did not get any ticket.

"Besides, going by bus during Eid costs a lot of money," he said.

Different sight at Sadarghat

With the added option of travelling through the Padma Bridge, crowds at Sadarghat were significantly low this time. The launches that started for the southern districts were also less crowded.

However, the pressure of passengers started to increase a little from the evening and there were no complaints of launches charging extra.

In fact, smaller launches charged lower fare for cabin tickets. this time.

Manager of Manik launch Selim Reza said, "The Eid flavour is missing in Sadarghat this time. Earlier, during Eid, the launch would go to its destination with double the number of passengers, but this time passenger flow is just like any other day."