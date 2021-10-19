Eid-e-Miladunnabi tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
19 October, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 09:28 pm

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi will be observed on Wednesday, marking the day of birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh), with religious festivity and fervour.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages greeting the people of the country and the Muslims across the globe on this occasion.

Different government and non-government organisations, including the Islamic Foundation (IF), have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Radio will broadcast special programmes highlighting the importance of the day.

The day is a public holiday.

Eid-e-miladunnabi

