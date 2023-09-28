AL holds doa and milad mahfil on Eid-e-Miladunnabi, PM's birthday

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Thursday arranged a doa and milad mahfil on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi and birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The doa and milad mahfil was held at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka this afternoon.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and AL presidium members - Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Rahman, Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Advocate Qamrul Islam, Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, among others, attended the mahfil.

During the meeting, they offered doa seeking the good health and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and success of the ruling party in the next general elections.