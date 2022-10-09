The country is observing the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi today (9 October), marking the birth and demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) amid massive religious festivity and fervour.

Different government and non-government organisations including the Islamic Foundation (IF) have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen and Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

In separate messages on the eve of the day, they underscored the need for following the ideals of the Prophet for peace and prosperity.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a sacred and glorious day for the Muslims of the whole world. Allah had sent Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to this world as 'Rahmatullil Alamin', a blessing for the entire universe, he added.

He (Muhammad) had emerged as "Sirajam Monira," the enlightened light in the world, the head of the state said, adding, He showed the path of light in the era of sinful acts, injustice, falsehood and darkness and established a society based-on truth, beauty and justice.

The president said the Prophet has been successful to discharge his duty of establishing 'Tawhid' by establishing Islam, the religion of peace, in the world with his limitless tolerance, hard work, devotion and sufferings and preached the messages of the holy Quran across the world.

Apart from establishing a society based on equality and justice, the Prophet (PBUH) has given clear directives about women's rights and dignity, the dignity of labour and the responsibility of employers, the President said.

The speeches of Prophet (PBUH) in his last Hajj will remain as the pathfinder for mankind forever, he added.

May the Almighty Allah grant us to work for the welfare of the country, nation and humanity by following the noble ideals of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Ameen, he continued.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Allah had sent Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as "Rahmatullil Alamin" for peace, emancipation, progress and overall welfare of the whole world.

The Prophet (PBUH) came to the world with the messages of emancipating the mankind from all sorts of prejudices, sinful acts, injustices and slavery, the premier said, adding he had called the people across the world towards emancipation and peace and torched the light of truth by shunning the era of darkness.

The Prophet had blown the wind of peace throughout the world by engaging him in establishing brotherhood, justice and equity-based society and ensuring welfare for mankind, she said.

Sheikh Hasina expressed the firm conviction that peace, justice and welfare would be ensured in the current turbulent world, including the coronavirus pandemic, through following the ideals, lessons, life, lifestyle and worship, of the Prophet (PBUH).

Marking the day, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast special programmes and different national dailies will publish supplementary highlighting the importance of the day.

The day is a public holiday.