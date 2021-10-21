Hili Land Port resumes operation

Hili Land Port in Dinajpur has resumed operation on Thursday after a holiday on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

"Import and export activities through the port resumed at yesterday 10:30 am with several goods carrying trucks from India entering Bangladesh," said Sohrab Hossain, public relations officer of Hili land port.

All other activities including loading and unloading of goods has resumed as well, he added.