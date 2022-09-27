Bangladesh to observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi October 9

Bangladesh will observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi on October 9, marking the birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), as the crescent moon of Rabiul Awal was not sighted Monday.

So, Rabiul Awal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will start from September 28.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office Monday.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who spread the message of love and unity for all human beings, was born in Saudi Arabia's Makkah. He also passed away on the same day.

The day is a public holiday.

Although Eid-e-Miladunnabi is widely observed in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, many different sections of the Muslims believe that the birthday celebrations of the Prophet have no place in Islamic culture. Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought do not mark the occasion with any festivity.