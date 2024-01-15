Reelection reflects confidence Bangladeshis have in your leadership: Egyptian President Sisi writes to PM Hasina

UNB
15 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
15 January, 2024, 02:21 pm

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her reelection and wished to enhance the existing bilateral relations further for mutual benefits.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on winning the general elections that took place recently in your country, securing a new term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh," President Sisi said in a letter to PM Hasina.

Sisi continued that her reelection reflects the confidence and trust Bangladeshis have in her able leadership to achieve further progress.

"Seizing this good opportunity, it is my pleasure to acknowledge that Egypt and Bangladesh share a long history of friendship and cooperation, and I am confident that the bilateral relations between our two countries will continue to grow over the coming years for the mutual benefit of our peoples," he said.

"Reiterating my congratulations, please accept my sincerest wishes for the best of your well-being and continued success and for the welfare and prosperity of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the Egyptian president added.

