Saudi Arabia, Egypt express concern over military escalation in middle east

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saudi Arabia expressed concerns at the growing conflict in the middle east, urging all parties to exercise restraint, said the Saudi Press Agency, citing the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Egypt went on "maximum alert" today (14 April) after Iran launched its drone and missile attack on Israel, a TV channel close to the intelligence services reported, as Cairo also warned against an escalation of the conflict.

"A crisis cell ... is closely monitoring the situation and submitting reports to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hour by hour," Al-Qahera News said late Saturday, citing a senior Egyptian security official.

The Saudi ministry "affirmed the Kingdom's position calling for the need for the Security Council to assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security, especially in this region that is extremely sensitive to global peace and security, and to prevent the escalation of the crisis that will have serious consequences if it expands," said the SPA report.

Egypt has had to balance conflicting priorities between showing solidarity with the Palestinians while also maintaining its ties with Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October

Egypt has also played host to several rounds of negotiations between Hamas and Israel in seeking a truce.