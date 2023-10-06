Egg, vegetable prices still above govt fixed rates even after 22 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 03:18 pm

Egg, vegetable prices still above govt fixed rates even after 22 days

Prices of these, aside from others, continue to rise, with rains further exacerbating the situation by hitting supplies.

Photo taken at Kallyanpur New Market in Dhaka on 28 September 2023. Photo: TBS
Photo taken at Kallyanpur New Market in Dhaka on 28 September 2023. Photo: TBS

The Ministry of Commerce's attempt to fix prices of three essentials – eggs, potatoes and onions – have been utterly disregarded on the ground, despite being complemented by a few drives and stern warnings.

Another addition to a more expensive pantry has been green chilli, which has also seen its price soar.

Prices of these, aside from others, continue to rise, with rains further exacerbating the situation by hitting supplies.

On 14 September, the ministry fixed the price of eggs at Tk12 a piece, potatoes at Tk35-36 per kg and local onions at Tk64-65 kg.

But in wholesale markets across the city, eggs are being sold at Tk12.50 each, onions at Tk90 per kg and potatoes at Tk45-50 a kg.

Mohammad Helal, a wholesaler at Karwan Bazar, said, "The price of onion has increased by Tk10 per kg in a week. We are selling onions at a wholesale rate of Tk90 per kg, which was Tk80 last week."

Green chilli, on the other hand, is being sold at Tk240 to Tk220 per kg at the retail level in Moghbazar. And is it being sold at Tk180 per kg in wholesale at Karwan Bazar.

Vendors say that the price has doubled in a month.

Rabiul Islam, a retailer of Nayatola area, said he bought green chilli for Tk170 at the wholesale level from Karwan Bazar.

"Now I am selling 250 grams of green chili for Tk60," he added.

Milan Hossain, another seller of Karwan Bazaar, said the green chili tree dies when rain water accumulates. Due to the recent increase in rainfall, supply has decreased.

On the one hand, more green chilis is being imported from India, which costs more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

