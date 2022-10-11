World Mental Health Day 2022 celebrated at AIUB

On the occasion of the World Mental Health Day 2022, commemorating the importance of making one's mental well-being a priority, the American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), organised a rally on its campus with its students, faculties, and officials on 10 October.

Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, vice chancellor, AIUB and Nadia Anwar, founder member, Board of Trustees, AIUB, inaugurated and participated in the rally around the campus, adorned with hand-painted placards prepared by the AIUB Arts Club (AAC), showcasing creative messages to spread awareness on mental health, said a press release.

Deans, Associate Deans, Directors, Department Heads, faculties, student club members, and general students all joined the programme.

Photo: Courtesy

Nadia Anwar announced the introduction of professional mental health services at AIUB for its students and staff, in collaboration with wEvolve. wEvolve is a holistic organisation geared towards promoting, enabling, and improving mental health for all those who are struggling alone.

In this day and age, when we deal with so many complexities even at a young age, seeking expert counseling when in need should no longer be a stigma and that is precisely the narrative that AIUB and wEvolve is attempting to change.

To celebrate the day, a concert was also organised at the campus' amphitheater, where the AIUB Performing Arts Club (APAC) put on musical performances on some popular numbers.

An alumnus of AIUB's Mass Communication and Media (MMC) Department, one of the country's renowned musicians, Minar Rahman also put on an incredible performance for the crowd. Amidst all the hustle-bustle of classes and coursework, the event served as a break for students and staff to make their mental well-being a priority moving forward.