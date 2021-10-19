Upto 10-year jail for leaking question papers

The government has approved draft of an amendment to the "Bangladesh Civil Service Act, 2021" keeping a provision of highest 10-year jail term for leaking question papers.

The approval was given in a Cabinet meeting today with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban.

"According to the draft amendment, offenders will face three to ten years in jail and fine," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media after the meeting.

