Orientation Programme for Monash College Diploma held at UCB

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia in Bangladesh, recently hosted the Orientation Day Program for the Monash College Diploma's first intake of 2024.

The Orientation Day Program was held at the UCB Campus, located in the capital's SA Tower, Gulshan Avenue, reads a press release.

The "Orientation Day Program" for the Monash College Diploma's first intakes of 2024 began with opening remarks by Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Prof. Hew Gill, President and Provost, at UCB. The event progressed with campus life showcase, and program overview sessions by Sumaiya Binte Kabir, Senior Lecturer, and Coordinator-Business, UCB; and Dr. Sadia Afreen, Assistant Professor, and Coordinator – STEM, UCB. At the event speakers also discussed UCB's Attendance Policies and Academic Code of Conduct, Academic Integrity & Cases, Introduction to Counselling, and more.

The speeches were followed by a session on Numerical and Study Skills by Rajan Ahmed, Lecturer at UCB. Key details regarding studying Monash programs, important policies, and many more were also shared at the Orientation Day Program. These included information about essential academic tools, the creation and use of Monash and UCB accounts, and the navigation of courses on Moodle.

Prof. Hew Gill, President and Provost, UCB said, "UCB is thrilled to welcome another new batch to our family, ready to begin a new chapter in their educational journey. We at UCB work relentlessly to provide an international standard education to Bangladeshi students. We hope we can continue to foster high-quality learning experiences and take the young minds closer to their dreams".