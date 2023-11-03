Universal College Bangladesh, Commercial Bank of Ceylon join hands to enable career opportunities for UCB students

03 November, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 06:51 pm

Universal College Bangladesh, Commercial Bank of Ceylon join hands to enable career opportunities for UCB students

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the distinguished educational institution delivering high-quality education in Bangladesh under the STS Group, has forged a strategic partnership with Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, a prominent name in the local and international financial services industry. 

As a result of this partnership, UCB students can now rejoice the opportunity to pursue internship and training at the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, and even earn placements at the reputed organisation upon their display of merit and excellence, reads a press release.

The recent MoU was signed by Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group; and Najith Meewanage, CEO of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC; both representing their respective organisations at the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC premises in Dhaka. 

The event was graced by the presence of high-ranking officials from Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, including Kapila Liyanage, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer, and Mahmud Hossain, deputy chief executive officer and head of Corporate Banking. 

On the UCB side, attendees included SM Rahmatul Mujeeb, chief financial officer of STS Capital Ltd, and SM Risalat Rahman, assistant manager of UCB.

UCB students are now set to benefit from the enhanced opportunities such as internships, placements, and training programs under Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC. Additionally, a series of knowledge-sharing initiatives will be commenced, featuring guest lectures, career guidance, and mentoring sessions conducted by Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC professionals. 

Joint projects between UCB and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC are also in the pipeline, reinforcing the synergy between the education and financial sectors.

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) / Commercial Bank of Ceylon

