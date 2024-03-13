UCB’s Monash Progression Day outlines groundworks for global education

Extending international opportunities Bangladeshi students, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has organised a "Monash Progression Day".

Numerous students, parents, academicians, and media, joined the event to learn more about how to succeed as an international student and build a global career, reads a press release.

At the core of the day was a panel discussion: "Study at UCB to begin your international career". Jo Mithen, CEO, Monash College Australia; Prof Hew Gill, president & provost, UCB;, Prof Muhammad Ismail Hossain, dean of Academic Affairs, were joined by Faiaz Maksudul Haque, Rafiad Ruhi Jewel, Afrida Nusaiba Masir, and Maliha Nashita Rahman, all former UCB students now studying degrees at Monash University.

The student panellists explained how studying at UCB enabled them to fast-track their international higher education journey through Monash pathway programs leading direct into the first or second year of their chosen degrees.

Prof. Hew Gill, president & provost, UCB, said, "Offering students different pathways is really important because it means Bangladeshi students have time to develop the transferrable skills which will be essential for their future global success. UCB programs offer cost-efficient pathways and guaranteed entry to Monash University for Bangladeshi students from international or National Curriculum schools. Our internationally qualified faculty and personalized teaching prepares Bangladeshi students for a global education before they go overseas, and makes the UCB-Monash approach unique."

"Monash University is ranked 42nd in the 2024 QS World University Rankings", said Jo Mithen, CEO, Monash College. "Students globally compete to get into such a prestigious university, and I would encourage Bangladeshi students to apply. Successfully completing a Monash pathway program at UCB guarantees a place at Monash University. I encourage more Bangladeshi students to get informed about UCB pathway programs, and to improve their international academic and career prospects, right here in Bangladesh."

The attendees also engaged in an open Q/A session in which the UCB students now at Monash University explained how the teaching they received at UCB prepared them for admission to their degrees. After the panel discussion ended students and parents met with the Monash College CEO and other experts for personal advice and academic counselling, exploration of the many lucrative Monash scholarships, and to discuss future careers in Bangladesh and overseas. As an added attraction, the High Achievers Award was also presented to UCB students who performed at the top of their cohorts in the most recent assessments for Monash College programs offered at UCB.