ULAB Literary Salon’s 2nd session to be held on 18 June

The English and Humanities Department at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is organising the 2nd session of ULAB Literary Salon on 18 June.

The two-hour session starting from 5pm will be held at ULAB Research Building auditorium in Dhanmondi, reads a press release.

In this session, the critically acclaimed Cyber Mage, a new novel by Saad Z Hossain, will be launched.

Saad Z Hossain is amongst modern Bangladesh's most remarkable writers of fiction in English, published by top imprints in South Asia and the world.

Cyber Mage is proudly published in Bangladesh by ULAB Press.

Being present at the launching event, Saad will read from his work, and discuss his writer's life.

He will be in conversation with the audience, and he will sign copies of Cyber Mage and his other books. Saad has emerged as a prolific writer of genre-bending literary science fiction and fantasy that uses razor-sharp observations and scathing satire to hold a mirror to our present and future worlds. Saad's other works include the critically acclaimed Djinn City and Gurkha and the Lord of Tuesday (both published in Bangladesh by ULAB Press), his debut novel Escape from Baghdad (the French translation of which was a finalist for the Grand Prix de L'imaginaire in 2018) and a new series launched with Kundo Wakes Up.

Every month, it will offer Dhaka's literary-minded a Saturday evening of book launches of leading authors, book readings, discussions with authors, book signings by authors, and sales of such books at preferred rates by ULAB Lit Salon partners—some of Dhaka's favorite bookstores. From time to time, ULAB Literary Salon will also feature topical discussions with leading writers, editors, and academicians.