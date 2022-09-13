ULAB hosts seminar on 'Intelligent Virtual Agents for Education, Training and Health'

Education

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

ULAB hosts seminar on 'Intelligent Virtual Agents for Education, Training and Health'

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 05:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The School of Science and Engineering of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a seminar titled "Intelligent Virtual Agents for Education, Training and Health" on Monday (12 September) on campus.

The seminar was facilitated by Professor Deborah Richards from the School of Computing and Senior Lecturer Dr Nazmul Huda from the School of Engineering of Macquarie University, Australia, said a press release.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The guests were welcomed by the treasurer, deans of different schools, registrar, and heads of different departments.

Prof Deborah emphasised on the importance of learning recent AI technologies since upcoming technologies are evolving around AI and virtual agent.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

She also welcomed ULAB School of Science and Engineering graduates to explore Macquarie University research funds on the mentioned field of studies.

The other speaker Dr Nazmul Huda exhibited the participants the road to join Macquarie University and answered the queries concerned.

More than 60 participants attended the session including faculty and students. 

ULAB / Seminar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

1h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

7h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

7h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

2h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

6h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

7h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’