ULAB hosts seminar on 'Intelligent Virtual Agents for Education, Training and Health'

The School of Science and Engineering of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a seminar titled "Intelligent Virtual Agents for Education, Training and Health" on Monday (12 September) on campus.

The seminar was facilitated by Professor Deborah Richards from the School of Computing and Senior Lecturer Dr Nazmul Huda from the School of Engineering of Macquarie University, Australia, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

The guests were welcomed by the treasurer, deans of different schools, registrar, and heads of different departments.

Prof Deborah emphasised on the importance of learning recent AI technologies since upcoming technologies are evolving around AI and virtual agent.

Photo: Courtesy

She also welcomed ULAB School of Science and Engineering graduates to explore Macquarie University research funds on the mentioned field of studies.

The other speaker Dr Nazmul Huda exhibited the participants the road to join Macquarie University and answered the queries concerned.

More than 60 participants attended the session including faculty and students.