UIU Debate Club wins BUTEXDC National Debate Festival 2022

United International University Debate Club (UIUDC) has become champion in the BUTEXDC National Debate Festival 2022.



The final round of the competition was held recently at Bangladesh University of Textiles, said a press release.



Professor Md Abul Kashem, vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Textiles, was present as the Chief Guest in the prize giving ceremony and handed over the Champion trophy to the winning teams.



Abdus Sobhan, managing director of Auko-Tex Group, AK Azad, chairman and CEO of Ha-Meem Group, ATM Mahbub Milton, executive director of Masco Group, Sayed Md Ismail, head of Marketing and Business Development of Archroma Bangladesh Limited, Md Selim Reza, managing director of Arien Knit Composite Limited, Abdur Rashid, managing director of SGS Bangladesh, Aysha Siddika, chief advisor (In-Charge) of BUTEXDC were present as the Special Guests in the prize giving ceremony.



A team of three members from UIUDC participated in this competition.



They are MM Tasnim, Department of Economics, Abdullah Al Habib Badhon, Department of CSE and Maliha Haider, Department of BBA.



Among them, Abdullah Al Habib Badhon became "Debater of the Final" and 2nd Speaker Break and MM Tasnim became "3rd Speaker Break".



A total of 36 renowned private and public universities including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, CUET, RUET, United International University and etc participated in this national debate festival.

