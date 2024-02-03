Freshers' orientation for Spring 2024 held at UIU

United International University (UIU) organised the orientation programme for the newly admitted students of the Spring 2024 semester at the UIU playground yesterday.

Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE), School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) and School of Life Sciences (SoLS) took part in the orientation programme, reads a press release.

UIU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Abul Kashem Mia was present as the chief guest in the programme.