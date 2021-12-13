Country's first Brain Computer Interface (BCI) research lab launched at UIU

The first Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Research Lab in Bangladesh was launched at United International University campus in the capital's Madani Avenue on 12 December.

The lab is expected to play an effective role in enhancing the research and development capacity in the fields of Human-Computer Interface, Brain-Machine Interface, Biomedical and Rehabilitation Engineering in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Funded by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), ICT Division, the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Research Lab in Advanced Intelligent Multidisciplinary Systems Lab (AIMS Lab) at UIU will ensure the opportunities for Neural Engineering research and its applications in Bangladesh.

The successful execution of research works in this lab aims to create new knowledge and interventions for impacting human lives with opportunities for commercialization in Bangladesh.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, state minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, inaugurated the lab as the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

He said, "It is a timely demand to establish a Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Research Lab for enhancing research capacity to build our strength and help to improve quality of life of people through 4IR technologies".

Photo: Courtesy

Senior secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam PAA, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, and United Group Chairman & Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid were present as the special guests of the event.

Executive Director of Institute for Advanced Research Professor Dr M Rezwan Khan delivered the welcome speech and UIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Since 2015, Advanced Intelligent Multidisciplinary Systems Lab (AIMS Lab) at UIU was founded by Prof. Dr. Khondaker Abdullah Al Mamun and he is the Director of this lab. AIMS Lab has consistently maintained high standards of research and development, and making significant contribution from innovation to commercialization in Bangladesh.

Recently, AIMS Lab achieved 4 Awards out of Top 10 in Mujib100 Idea Contest 2021 in the International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond (IC4IR) 2021, 10 & 11 December 2021, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The 4 projects are AI Customer Service: The Future Smart Customer Support for Better Customer Satisfaction, PVDoctor: Smartphone-based Virtual tool for Parkinson's Disease Identification and Monitoring, DEEP-DEPRESSION: Smart Diagnostic Tool for Early Identification of Depression Biomarkers, and iPower: An Intelligent Electricity Demand Forecast and Optimization Application.

Faculty members, officials, academicians, medical specialists, government officials, researchers and other distinguished guests from various universities and institutions in Bangladesh were present in the inaugural ceremony.