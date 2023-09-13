Nodes Digital and United International University sign MoU for research collaboration

Education

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Nodes Digital and United International University sign MoU for research collaboration

Press Release
13 September, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Nodes Digital Ltd. and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) of United International University (UIU) for research and collaboration on Tuesday (12 September).

Dr M Rashedul Hoque, director, Nodes Digital Ltd and Professor Salekul Islam, director, CAIR signed the MoU on behalf of Nodes Digital Ltd and CAIR, UIU respectively, said a press release.

UIU Vice Chancellor (acting) Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia presided over the ceremony.

Prof Dr M Rezwan Khan, executive director of IAR and former VC of UIU, Dr Md Zulfiqur Rahman, Registrar, UIU and Shovan Samaddar, managing director, Nodes Digital Ltd, Sanjana Rizvan, senior business development manager, Nodes Digital Ltd were present in the programme.

This MoU will promote and facilitate collaborative research partnership opportunities between Nodes Digital Ltd and CAIR, UIU.

CAIR, UIU which has already developed the best robots in Asia in the University Rover Challenge (URC) is envisioned to develop and implement algorithms and systems for aerial, space, ground and underwater robots for research and industrial applications. Jointly, they will work together on applications of such systems in the field of agriculture and aquaculture.

Nodes Digital Ltd is an AgriTech startup and has recently been awarded as one of the winners of the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2023.

United International University / Nodes Digital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which district has the most dengue patients?

Which district has the most dengue patients?

3h | TBS Stories
How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

4h | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

20h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

19h | TBS Today