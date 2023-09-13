Nodes Digital and United International University sign MoU for research collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Nodes Digital Ltd. and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) of United International University (UIU) for research and collaboration on Tuesday (12 September).

Dr M Rashedul Hoque, director, Nodes Digital Ltd and Professor Salekul Islam, director, CAIR signed the MoU on behalf of Nodes Digital Ltd and CAIR, UIU respectively, said a press release.

UIU Vice Chancellor (acting) Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia presided over the ceremony.

Prof Dr M Rezwan Khan, executive director of IAR and former VC of UIU, Dr Md Zulfiqur Rahman, Registrar, UIU and Shovan Samaddar, managing director, Nodes Digital Ltd, Sanjana Rizvan, senior business development manager, Nodes Digital Ltd were present in the programme.

This MoU will promote and facilitate collaborative research partnership opportunities between Nodes Digital Ltd and CAIR, UIU.

CAIR, UIU which has already developed the best robots in Asia in the University Rover Challenge (URC) is envisioned to develop and implement algorithms and systems for aerial, space, ground and underwater robots for research and industrial applications. Jointly, they will work together on applications of such systems in the field of agriculture and aquaculture.

Nodes Digital Ltd is an AgriTech startup and has recently been awarded as one of the winners of the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2023.