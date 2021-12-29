3-day int’l ETCCE conference begins today

Education

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

3-day int’l ETCCE conference begins today

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 06:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The three-day international conference on Emerging Technology in Computing, Communication, and Electronics (ETCCE 2021) began virtually on Wednesday.

United International University's (UIU) CSE department, University of Wolverhampton, UK, and Fordham University, US, jointly organised the event, said a press release.

The conference is technically co-sponsored by IEEE Bangladesh Section.

Professor Dr Saifur Rahman, 2022 IEEE president-elect and professor of Virginia Tech, US was present as the chief guest.

UIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the inauguration ceremony.

Prof Dr Saifur Rahman said that research and technological development can ensure sustainable development of a nation.

"Bangladesh has to prioritise technology innovation to transform digital Bangladesh into an innovative Bangladesh," added Prof Dr Saifur Rahman.

ETCCE 2021 has received 95 research papers from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, the US, UK, KSA, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Oman, Iran, India, and China. 21 papers were selected for regular oral presentation at the conference.

This year's conference includes three keynote speeches and two invited sessions. During the next two days, the conference continues with five technical sessions on scientific research on various topics. 

Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman and managing director of United Group, Professor Prashant Pillai, University of Wolverhampton, UK, Prof Dr Celia Shahnaz, IEEE WIE chair-elect 2022, and Prof Dr M Moshiul Hoque, chair of IEEE Bangladesh Section were also present as special guests.

ETCCE conference / United International University / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

3h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

6h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

7h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

1h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

2h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

20h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec