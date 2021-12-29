3-day int’l ETCCE conference begins today

The three-day international conference on Emerging Technology in Computing, Communication, and Electronics (ETCCE 2021) began virtually on Wednesday.

United International University's (UIU) CSE department, University of Wolverhampton, UK, and Fordham University, US, jointly organised the event, said a press release.

The conference is technically co-sponsored by IEEE Bangladesh Section.

Professor Dr Saifur Rahman, 2022 IEEE president-elect and professor of Virginia Tech, US was present as the chief guest.

UIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the inauguration ceremony.

Prof Dr Saifur Rahman said that research and technological development can ensure sustainable development of a nation.

"Bangladesh has to prioritise technology innovation to transform digital Bangladesh into an innovative Bangladesh," added Prof Dr Saifur Rahman.

ETCCE 2021 has received 95 research papers from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, the US, UK, KSA, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Oman, Iran, India, and China. 21 papers were selected for regular oral presentation at the conference.

This year's conference includes three keynote speeches and two invited sessions. During the next two days, the conference continues with five technical sessions on scientific research on various topics.

Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman and managing director of United Group, Professor Prashant Pillai, University of Wolverhampton, UK, Prof Dr Celia Shahnaz, IEEE WIE chair-elect 2022, and Prof Dr M Moshiul Hoque, chair of IEEE Bangladesh Section were also present as special guests.