Syllabus for cluster admission should be same as HSC, equivalent exams: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 03:22 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The syllabus for the cluster entrance examinations to the country's universities should be the same as the ones formulated and fixed for the HSC and equivalent exams, says Education Minister Dipu Moni.

 "Cluster admission tests will continue. We have spoken with the University Grants Commission (UGC) as well as the university representatives in this regard. 

"We have shared our thoughts and views with them," she said while briefing the press on the results of this year's HSC and equivalent exams in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The minister said, "In other countries, only one university entrance exam is held, on a unified syllabus containing questions related to mathematics, science and general knowledge. After this, a list national list gets prepared based on the scores earned by the students."

Mentioning that Bangladesh should adopt the same model, the education minister said, "Besides, a large number of students in our country study in English medium schools. Not all come from rich families. 

"Because of our current admission test structure, they cannot sit for tests for most public institutions. This should not be the case." 

"This is why I believe that the syllabus for the cluster entrance examinations to the country's universities should be the same as the ones for HSC and equivalent exams," Dipu Moni added.

