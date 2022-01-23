Students' protest demanding removal of SUST VC is a conspiracy: 35 VCs

Education

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

Students' protest demanding removal of SUST VC is a conspiracy: 35 VCs

The association thinks that any problem can be solved through discussions

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 10:14 pm
Students&#039; protest demanding removal of SUST VC is a conspiracy: 35 VCs

The vice-chancellors of 35 public universities observed that the chaos created at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) demanding the removal of its VC is a conspiracy.

They also termed the demand for resignation of the SUST vice-chancellor "unethical".

The 35 vice-chancellors put forth this observation in an urgent virtual meeting held to discuss the ongoing situation at SUST, said a statement issued by the Association of Universities of Bangladesh.

Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice chancellor of Dhaka University; Habibur Rahman, vice chancellor of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET); Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, vice chancellor of Rajshahi University; Dr Shireen Akhter, vice chancellor of Chattogram University; Professor Dr Farzana Islam, vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University; Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, vice chancellor of Chittagong University of Science and Technology (CUET); Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST); Anwar Hossain, vice chancellor of Jeshore University of Science and Technology (JUST); Professor Dr Md Sadequl Arefin, vice chancellor of Barishal University; Swadesh Chandra Samanta, vice chancellor of Patuakhali University of Science and Technology (PUST), Md Mashiur Rahman, vice chancellor of National University; Md Imdadul Hoque, vice chancellor of Jagannath University, Prof Mahmood Hossain, vice chancellor of Khulna University; Md Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, vice chancellor of Rajshahi University of Science and Technology (RUET) attended the meeting.

"The ongoing protest seems to be a part of a conspiracy to destroy the education system by creating an anarchic situation in SUST as well as other educational institutes," reads the statement.

The association thinks that any problem can be solved through discussions, it states.

Earlier on Saturday, teachers' representatives of SUST held a meeting with Education Minister Dipu Moni at the minister's residence in the capital. 

Following the meeting, Dipu Moni urged the protesting SUST students to withdraw from their hunger strike and sit for talks to address the standoff.

Since 19 January, 24 students have been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the university vice-chancellor (VC) Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of the Provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly 'misbehaved' with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of the vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed after police used batons and tear shells and fired shots to break up a protest.

Top News

SUST

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

8h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

10h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

3h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

3h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030