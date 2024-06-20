Summer vacation cut short by a week as schools set to reopen on 26 June

Education

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 05:35 pm

The education ministry has cut summer vacation short by a week for lower secondary and secondary level educational institutions as schools are set to reopen on 26 June. File photo

The education ministry has cut summer vacation short by a week for lower secondary and secondary level educational institutions as schools are set to reopen on 26 June.

The minister also retained the weekly holiday on Saturdays, alongside Fridays.

The institutions were supposed to reopen on 2 July after the ongoing summer vacation, Abul Khayer, information and public relations officer of the education ministry.

Explaining the decision, the ministry said annual teaching days have decreased significantly this year, and they would be reduced further if Saturdays remain a weekly holiday.

Though the ministry eventually retained the day off on Saturdays, it cut down the summer vacation by one week.

 

